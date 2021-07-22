International › APA

Espionage allegation: Morocco opens judicial enquiry

Published on 22.07.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Morocco’s Public Prosecutor’s Office gave instructions on Wednesday to the King’s Prosecutor General at the Rabat Court of Appeal to open a judicial enquiry into the Pegasus spy software case.Morocco says allegations contained in articles published by foreign newspapers make accusations against the Moroccan public authorities and refer to the involvement of national constitutional institutions in matters that harm the higher interests of the kingdom.

In a statement, the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that “after having taken cognizance of certain media reports and articles published by foreign newspapers under the banner of a coalition called ‘Forbidden Stories,’ which make serious accusations and allegations against the Moroccan authorities and national constitutional institutions in cases that harm the superior interests of the kingdom of Morocco.

This follows a statement by the Moroccan government denouncing these allegations.

It has instructed the King’s Prosecutor General at the Court of Appeal to open a judicial enquiry into these fabricated allegations and accusations and to identify the parties behind their publication.

Consequently, it added that “the King’s Attorney General at the Rabat Court of Appeal has instructed the National Judicial Police Brigade to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, in order to determine the circumstances and clarify the ins and outs surrounding the publication of these accusations and allegations, and to establish the responsibilities and legal consequences arising from them, in the light of the results of the investigation.

