Essosse Erik appointed new Elecam Director General

Published on 28.05.2018 at 17h37 by Francis Ajumane

Essosse Erik has been appointed as the new Director General of Elections Cameroon, Elecam by the Head of State Paul Biya.

He was appointed on Monday by Presidential decree after a board meeting of Elections Cameroon accused sacked Director Abdoulaye Babale of gross misconduct.

The Presidential decree read over State media appointed appointed Abdoul Karim appointed Deputy Director General of Elecam.

The appointments come after a long weekend marked by a tense board meeting at Elecam held in the absence of Abdoulaye Babale in which he was accused of poor management of finafinancial and human resources.

The new team at Elecam will have the big task of organising the upcoming Presidential, Municipal and Legislative elections.