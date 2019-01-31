Estonian experts bring digital projects to eSwatini

A delegation from Estonia is in eSwatini to showcase their digital projects to the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) headed by Princess

Sikhanyiso.The delegation is led by Estonian Member of Parliament Hannes Hanso, who also serves in Princess Sikhanyiso’s advisory board.

During discussions held between the parties at the ministry on Wednesday, it was said that Estonia, despite being a small country, was well advanced in ICT as it had also introduced several digital projects in the world, especially in Africa.

The minister was also invited to a two-day Tallinn e-Governance Conference to he held mid-May 2019.