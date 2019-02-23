eSwatini: 106 770 man hours lost due to 2018 strikes

Employers recorded a cumulative 106 770 man hours that workers missed because they were either on strike or locked out.The Ministry of Labour and Social Security reported that this time accounts for only seven strikes and lockouts where 7 096 employers participated across the medical, agriculture, financial and textile sectors.

“In the agriculture sector about 120 workers raised concerns on wage increase and conditions of service and stages a protest resulting to a cumulative 1 080 hours being lost. Actions involving 46 workers from the financial institutions resulted to the loss of 5 520 man hours. These workers were demanding the implementation of salary review,” the report said.

The textile and apparel industry suffered the biggest loss of 99 770 man hours where workers wanted wage increases and favourable conditions of service.

Only 400 hours were lost in the medical sector when 50 workers protested over unhealthy working environment.

These issues were handled by the ministry’s Industrial Relations Unit which is responsible for promoting harmonious industrial relations in the work place by providing mediation services in industrial disputes and also enforcing compliance with labour laws.