eSwatini: 11 cops perish in horrific road accident

At least 11 police officers perished in a horrific road accident on Thursday involving a truck and a minibus that was carrying the law enforcement agents.Police spokesperson Nosipho Mnguni said in a statement that the deceased officers were part of a group of 15 law enforcement agents who were in the minibus that was travelling from Ngonini Operational Support Service Unit.

“The other four police officers were rushed to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial hospital where they were admitted while the truck driver has died,” Mnguni said.

The accident occurred on a strip road between Manzini and Nhlangano, the official said.