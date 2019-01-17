eSwatini: 30 000 civil servants’ strike resumes in 11 days

All business stands to be grounded in eSwatini, after about 30 000 civil servants endorsed another mass protest action in 11 days.The public servants from four major public sector associations (PSA) said this follows failed negotiations for a salary increase of 6.5 per cent Cost of Living

Adjustment (CoLA), only to get 0.0 per cent.

Last year, civil servants affiliated to the Trade Unions Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) wanted to embark on a strike.

However, it was put on hold as no government was in place, since the planned protest was to take place around a time when Cabinet had been dissolved in

preparation for a new one, which took office in November 2018.

“Instead of going to work we will take part in activities that will we shall disclose later on, until government heeds to our CoLA demand,” Mbonga Dlamini, president of the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) said.

The PSAs expected to participate in the action scheduled for January 28, 2019 are about 10 000 teachers, about 6 000 nurses and over 14 000 unionised public servants in other government sectors.