eSwatini: 41 children arrested over rape in three months

Some 41 cases of rape alleged to have been committed by children have been reported to the Royal eSwatini Police Service between April and July 2019, according to a new report seen by APA on Friday.The children were charged with contravening the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence (SODV) Act of 2018.

In total, there are 430 other cases of rape under this Act, which, however, involve adults.

“The cases involving these children are being handled by the Department of Social Welfare as required in the Children Protection and Welfare Act,” the office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in the report.

The report is also stated that the highest number of these alleged rape cases was recorded in the months of May.

About 50 cases of housebreaking and theft were reported against children while 26 were of assault.