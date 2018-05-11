eSwatini: $8.3m required to repair border fence

eSwatini, previously known as Swaziland is in need of about $8.3 million to finance the repair and replacement of worn out fences along its border.The government of the kingdom has revealed that it does not have finances to fund the project, hence the unfenced areas in most places, which now allows free and illegal movement of people, livestock and other items between the country and South Africa and Mozambique.

“It is very unfortunate that we lack funding to finance the replacement of fencing along the borderlines. Some of these areas have been without a physical boundary line for a long time now. We have seen this in areas around Sitsatsaweni, Tikhuba and Mhlambanyatsi among others” said Agriculture Minister Moses Vilakati speaking on Friday.

The minister said they have held several discussions on that and also revealed that both South Africa and Mozambique indicated they also had similar issues to deal with along the borders that they shared with other countries including Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

He said he once raised the issue while he was still chair of the agriculture portfolio within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) but it transpired that there was no funding available at that moment.

He said he was hopeful that the economy of the country would recover.

“The absence of fencing is not only a problem regarding smuggling, but it also poses a threat to agriculture as livestock may stray in-between the countries and transmit diseases such as the foot-and-mouth disease in the process,” the minister pointed out.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent, Khulani Mamba said this was cause for concert as it posed a security threat.

“This encourages the commission of crime because people are tempted to use these illegal crossing points while carrying illegal items” Mamba added.