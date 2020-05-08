eSwatini agency launches disaster relief mobile app

eSwatini’s National Disaster Management Agency on Friday launched a mobile application that enables Swatis to track relatives and friends in disaster zones and display World Health Organisation statistics on the ongoing coronavirus.The agency said in a statement that the PHEPHA App provides disaster preparedness information and the platform is “designed to assist in provisioning emergency services to the public in need and also has a 24 hour toll-free line 112 available for calls on all mobile operators.”

“We introduce our PHEPHA App which is a disaster alert mobile platform that provides disaster preparedness information, geographic information system incident mapping, relevant disaster and risks news and consumer education,” the agency said.

Among other things, the platform provides real-time incident reporting and aims to report hazards and disaster incidents and provide a live map with various features, including verified incidents, and location and radius of affected areas.

The app provides information on relief facilities such as health centres, police stations and schools.

It allows users to register and share their location and get push notifications if an incident has been reported and verified within a certain radius of their location.

The app also has a news feed feature as well as a facility to track friends and family members in reported hazard zones and displays statistics such as COVID-19 data from the WHO.