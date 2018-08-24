eSwatini: All roads lead to 400 polling centres

eSwatini’s primary elections are scheduled for Saturday August 25, 2018 and the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) Chairman Chief Gija has said all the polling stations, have been furnished with the necessary equipment.This was in preparation for the voting, which will take place from 7am to 7pm in 330 royal kraals.

Out of the 6 437 nominees only 700 will be remaining after the primary election for the last part of the contest, which is the secondary election on September 21.

From the remaining candidates, the electorate will have to elect 59 Members of Parliament and 59 Constituency Headmen representing the 59 Constituency Centres that the country has.

To get to this stage, the EBC has parted with over $8 million of the total budget of the $11.2 million, which was allocated for the whole exercise in the 2018/2019 financial year.