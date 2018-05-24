eSwatini allows import, growing of Bt cotton

The Cotton Board of eSwatini has been granted a permit to import and grow BT Cotton.The latest development was communicated after the Swaziland Environment Authority (SEA) meeting that was held at the Swazi Convention Centre on Tuesday as part of the International Day of Biodiversity.

SEA Biosafety Registrar Bongani Nkhabindze said, “the board can now release GMOs commercially and into the environment.”

However, Africa Centre for Biodiversity Research and Advocacy Officer Linzi Lewis drew on the experiences of Burkina Faso, India and South Africa to demonstrate that the technology has failed.