eSwatini announces first suspected coronavirus case

There is a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) that has been registered in eSwatini following the arrival of a possible carrier from China on February 6, the kingdom’s Health ministry confirmed on Friday.“The case was identified by in one of the country’s health facilities, following which the ministry of health Rapid Response Team responded and blood samples were taken for further investigation,” said Director of Health Services Dr Vusi Magagula in a statement.

He explained that the case is under clinical management in the health facility observing all infection prevention and control standards related with such a case.

“In this regard, the ministry would like to request everyone who has had a recent travel to China, in particular the students studying there to call 977 to register as a returned traveler from China,” the health official said.

He listed the preventive measures and also reminded the public that the country was on high alert for the virus, adding that developments regarding this particular case would be released in due course.