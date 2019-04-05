eSwatini annual exports to France valued at $4.28m

eSwatini exports baby vegetables, handicraft and artworks, organic compounds and sugar worth $4.28 million to France per year.In return, the country imports goods worth $4.64 million annually from France, and these include precision machinery for various uses such as health equipment, electrical and power equipment components, as well as other various acids, lubricants and chemical compounds.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini presented a report about this during the eSwatini – France Chamber of Commerce business seminar held at the Royal Villas in Ezulwini on Wednesday.

The premier said they were delighted to host the French investors as they explored the various business opportunities offered by the kingdom.

“Within the broader trade framework of the SADC Economic Partnership Agreements, commonly known as SADC – EPA), we note with pride that eSwatini engaged in trade discussions with France for the import and export of various products,” he said.

The PM explained that the SADC-EPA had an investment chapter that sought to address the investment inflows between the SADC-EPA group of countries and the European Union, adding that the government sought to leverage on this framework in addition to the European External Investment Plan (EEIP), and bring more foreign investments into the country.