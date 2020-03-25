eSwatini army to enforce 20-day lockdown

eSwatini army has been tasked with enforcing a 20-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini on Tuesday.The Premier outlined stringent measures that should be taken by all to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which call for people to remain at home; bars to close down and only workers of essential services to report to work.

He listed essential services such as clinics, supermarkets, banks and others that will be identified by the ministry of Commerce, industry and trade.

The PM said army officers would make sure that moving from town to town remained prohibited and gatherings of more than 20 people were not be taking place.

The borders will only be opened to vehicles transporting goods and returning residents, according to the head of government.

Health officials reported that the five COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed so far were all imported from other overseas countries.

Therefore he decided that “all people returning to the country from South Africa will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days at a place in Mbabane.”