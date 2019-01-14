eSwatini begins $93m road rehabilitation project

Despite being financially unstable, eSwatini is embarking on a road rehabilitation project valued at about US$93 million.Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport Makhosini Mndawe said the government has signed a 15-year public private partnership agreement through which the rehabilitation will take place.

“The road construction will come in three phases and will be carried out over a period of 12 years. Payments will be made every six months for a period of 15 years, which totals to 30 instalments,” the official said.

Probase eSwatini undertaking the rehabilitation exercise.

The company’s director Thensoi Yeksaid work begun in earnest on 11 January.

The roads, totalling to 200 kilometres, are in the rural areas and their construction will see the employment of about 400 people.