eSwatini braces for Cyclone Funani

eSwatini is bracing for the Meteorological Services Department say is a vicious tropical Cyclone Funani by Saturday.The cyclone has been described as a rapid rotating storm system characterised by a low-pressure centre, a closed low-level atmospheric circulation, strong winds and spiral arrangement of thunderstorms that produce heavy rains.

Weather Forecaster Eric Seyama said on Tuesday, “The nation should not panic as the cyclone that will be on the South West Indian Ocean might not hit hard on the country.”

He said the cyclone will be fully developed by Saturday.

The country is in the middle of its summer season which is marked by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.