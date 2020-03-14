eSwatini builds Coronavirus testing laboratory

eSwatini government has forked out US$1.93 million towards the construction of a laboratory to test for Coronavirus, reports said on Saturday.During an urgent cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office on Saturday, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi announced that government was expecting a delivery of material and equipment from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in less than a week.

“We are contributing US$1.93 million and we will also get assistance to set up the laboratory from Taiwan. Preparation of the laboratory site in Manzini has begun,” the minister said.

Currently eSwatini is using a South African laboratory to test its samples for Coronavirus. The other two laboratories that are available are in Senegal and in Kenya.

So far there has been one positive case of COVID-19 involving a 33-year-old local woman who had travelled to the United States and in Lesotho.