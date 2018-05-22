Eswatini court gives Tanzanian 45-year jail term for heroin smuggling

The High Court of Eswatini has sentenced a Tanzanian man to 45 years in prison after he was found in possession of heroin worth over US$1 million.Judge Mumcy Dlamini found Katala Nasser Mohammed guilty of illegal possession of 30 kilograms of heroin as well as failure to produce a valid permit for exporting the drugs and for being in Eswatini without proper documentation.

He ordered Mohammed to be deported to Tanzania from where he will serve his jail term.

“You are ordered to repatriate the convict to his home country to serve the custodial sentence and also make sure that he bears his repatriation costs as he had tendered to do so during trial,” the judge said to the Department of Correctional Services where Mohammed is currently kept.

The main reasons for repatriation was that Mohammed told the judge during mitigation that he was diabetic and evidence to that was the fact that he was attended to by doctors about 190 times during his incarceration, which was six months now.

Mohammed was arrested in November 2017 while trying to leave the country through Eswatini.