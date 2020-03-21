eSwatini COVID-19 patient cleared of disease – Minister

Laboratory results have shown that an eSwatini woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is now free from the disease, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi announced on Friday night.“This was the second test to be done on eSwatini’s index case. In accordance to protocol one more test will be conducted with the index case before a final decision is made in terms of discharging the patient,” Nkosi said.

The woman, who had travelled to the United States in February, was detected to be carrying the coronavirus on March 13 after laboratory tests. Coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease.

About 26 other people who had their blood tested for coronavirus have also been cleared of COVID-19 while 147 others are awaiting results.

eSwatini has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease which include cancellation of King Mswati III’s birthday celebrations, shutting down of border posts and closure of schools and universities.

Other measures include suspension of public gatherings of over 50 people, banning of visits to prisons, and the revoking of visas for people from high-risk countries.