eSwatini: Covid-19 transmitters face murder charge, custodial sentence

Published on 29.03.2020 at 02h21 by APA News

Patients who knowingly expose others to Coronavirus will be arrested and charged with murder which has no option of a fine in eSwatini.This is contained in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Regulations of 2020 that were tabled and adopted by Parliament on Friday.

The Regulations were created to ensure that security forces and courts have an instrument to use when implementing a 20-day lockdown that began on Friday. 

Among the offences that are listed is refusal to go on quarantine, spreading false information, each of which carries a sentence of two years in prison or a fine of US$6 700.

Companies have also been warned against inflating prices of essential goods and defying orders related with suspending liquor business. Failure to comply will lead to them paying a fine of US$660 000.

