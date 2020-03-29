eSwatini: Covid-19 transmitters face murder charge, custodial sentence

Patients who knowingly expose others to Coronavirus will be arrested and charged with murder which has no option of a fine in eSwatini.This is contained in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Regulations of 2020 that were tabled and adopted by Parliament on Friday.

The Regulations were created to ensure that security forces and courts have an instrument to use when implementing a 20-day lockdown that began on Friday.

Among the offences that are listed is refusal to go on quarantine, spreading false information, each of which carries a sentence of two years in prison or a fine of US$6 700.

Companies have also been warned against inflating prices of essential goods and defying orders related with suspending liquor business. Failure to comply will lead to them paying a fine of US$660 000.