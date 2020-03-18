eSwatini dedicates 22 March for COVID-19 mass prayer

As a nation founded on the Christian religion, eSwatini has declared March 22, 2020 a day for a national prayer for the coronavirus.A joint statement by the country’s three church bodies; the Council of Churches, League of Churches and Conference of Churches stated on Wednesday that, “All churches and Christians are requested to dedicate the Sunday of the 22nd March 2020 to pray for the end of this pandemic in their services/gathering of less than 540 people.”

The church bodies observed that the pandemic has a devastating effect on the economy, social life of emaSwati and church community.

“For the church it comes during then Lent where the church is speaking about the suffering of Jesus Christ, leading to his death and resurrection,” they said.

As precautions, the church asked ill members to isolate until they fully recovered and those who will be meeting to avoid physical contact like hugging and shaking hands.

The government has also taken measures such as suspending all international trips by government officials; revoking all visas granted from March 20, 2020; banning funerals, parties and all social gatherings of more than 50 people; and shutting down all schools and tertiary institutions for a period of not more than two months.