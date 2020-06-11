International › APA

eSwatini delays school reopening as COVID-19 cases soar

Published on 11.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The government of eSwatini on Thursday pushed backwards by a week the planned phased reopening of schools as coronavirus cases soared in the country.The government had earlier announced the phased reopening of schools and tertiary institutions, starting the examination sitting classes on July 1.

However, Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini said on Thursday that events of the past week “have necessitated that government reviews the decision of opening schools to ensure that all necessary precautions and preparations are in place before teachers and our children get back to class in a safely manner.”

“The opening of Form 5 and completing classes at tertiary level is, therefore, postponed to 6 July,” Dlamini said.

He added: “The events of the past five days have raised panic among many Emaswati following the drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the Kingdom.”

The country has recorded 93 COVID-19 positive cases since June 6, bringing the total to 398 cases as of Thursday.

