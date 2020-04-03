International › APA

Happening now

eSwatini disinfects capital city amid COVID-19 scare

Published on 03.04.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

eSwatini on Thursday embarked on an exercise to disinfect the capital Mbabane as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.The exercise, which started at the main bus terminus in the capital, was carried out by the Municipal Council of Mbabane and focused on high-touch areas and surfaces.

“We will continue with the exercise once a day in an effort to lessen the impact of Coronavirus as per government’s regulations,” the council said in a statement.

Health officials reported that six of the nine COVID-19 cases are from the Hhohho region where Mbabane is located while the three are in Manzini.

