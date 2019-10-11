eSwatini donates $6m to Global Fund

The Kingdom of eSwatini has donated US$6 million towards the Global Fund to help in the fight against HIV, malaria and tuberculosis in Africa and other regions.The funding was announced on Thursday by King Mswati III who is attending the on-going Africa-France Summit taking place in Lyon, France.

The funds be used to finance health programmes in more than 100 countries, with the major recipients of the fund being Nigeria, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Global Fund said the money would help avert 234 million infections and try to get back on track on targets to end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030.