eSwatini extends lockdown by 21 days as cases rise to 16

eSwatini has extended by three more weeks a 20-day lockdown imposed on 27 March to help contain the spread of Coronavirus in the Southern African kingdom, Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini announced on Wednesday.In a televised broadcast, Dlamini said the decision to extend the lockdown made following recommendations from the Ministry of Health, which indicated that the country was not out of the woods yet despite the stay-home policy imposed three weeks ago.

The initial lockdown was due to end on Wednesday.

Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said the total number of Coronavirus cases had risen to 16 following a positive test for a 25-year-old woman who has a history of travelling to neighbouring South Africa.

She said the woman is among the eight that have been admitted to the Lubombo Referral Hospital. The other eight patients have been discharged.