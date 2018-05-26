eSwatini fesitval attracks thousands of revelers

Thousands of revelers gathered at the House On Fire in Malkerns, eSwatini to partake in the Bushfire Festival

where Mozambican band Timbila Muzimba raised the curtain.

The event that started at 6pm on Friday was held at the lawn and drew at least 2,000 revelers.

This is an annual event that attracts people from all walks of life and international artists who provide entertainment throughout the weekend starting from Friday evening through to Sunday.

Revelers who were among the first to arrive include Franzisko Pfeirffer and Manuel Dos Santos, both from Mozambique who said it was not their first time attending the festival that takes place in May every year.

The 2018 theme, ‘Bring Your Fire’ saw hundreds of guests engaging in a host of interactive activities designed to promote environmental sustainability.

House on Fire Communications officer Noncedo Dlamini said, “The philosophy and mandate for ‘Bring Your Fire’ has inspired this year’s theme, which is social responsibility.”