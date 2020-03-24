eSwatini: Foreign soccer players go home for 2 months over Covid-19

The Premier League of eSwatini (PLE) has allowed football teams to release foreign players and let them go to their respective home countries for a period of two months, follows the declaration of the Coronavirus pandemic as a state of emergency for the next two months.This state of emergency ultimately led to the suspension of all sporting activities in the country.

PLE Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati said teams were at liberty to let players from other countries to return to their native countries because there won’t be any activity for up to two months.

“When the situation normalises, teams will be given enough time to recall their players and allow them to prepare and return,” the official said.

Tournaments that were suspended include the Eswatini Bank Cup and the MTN League.