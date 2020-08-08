International › APA

Happening now

eSwatini gov’t, civil servants reach cost of living review pact

Published on 08.08.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The eSwatini government has reached an agreement with public sector associations (PSAs) to implement a three percent cost of living adjustment that will be backdated to April 1, a senior official announced on Saturday.Government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini said the two parties “also agreed an additional once-off payment of one percent of annual basis salary across the board.”

“Subsequently, a collective agreement was signed by both parties,” Dlamini said in a statement.

He said the agreement was “a full and final settlement of the demands by the PSAs.”

Government workers have clashed with the police during the past year during protests to demand better salaries, which they said were being eroded by inflation.

They accused King Mswati III of spending public money on expensive trips abroad and royal ceremonies at the expense of their salaries.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top