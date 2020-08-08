eSwatini gov’t, civil servants reach cost of living review pact

The eSwatini government has reached an agreement with public sector associations (PSAs) to implement a three percent cost of living adjustment that will be backdated to April 1, a senior official announced on Saturday.Government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini said the two parties “also agreed an additional once-off payment of one percent of annual basis salary across the board.”

“Subsequently, a collective agreement was signed by both parties,” Dlamini said in a statement.

He said the agreement was “a full and final settlement of the demands by the PSAs.”

Government workers have clashed with the police during the past year during protests to demand better salaries, which they said were being eroded by inflation.

They accused King Mswati III of spending public money on expensive trips abroad and royal ceremonies at the expense of their salaries.