Eswatini gov’t denies hiring foreign hitmen

The authorities in Mbabane have dismissed as ridiculous falsehood reports that the state is hiring foreign mercenaries to pursue saboteurs of the kingdom’s security, APA can report on Tuesday.”The government wishes to strongly refute the false information currently circulating across social media platforms with regards to the alleged involvement in Eswatini of government-hired foreign hitme and mercenaries” a statement put out by the authorities said.

”Ordinarily, the government is not in the habit of addressing state security matters as this is highly classified information that may be detrimental to national security” it said, adding that it was being compelled to respond in order to dispel the circulating rumours about the alleged mercenaries which it emphasised do not exist within Eswatini.

The government reassured citizens that no hitmen have been hired to attack emaSwati.

”Any sentiments to the contrary have no basis whatsoever and should be rejected by all peace-loving emaSwati” the statement concluded.