eSwatini gov’t takes to social media, opens Twitter account

The government of eSwatini has joined the social media bandwagon by opening a Twitter account in a move meant to facilitate easy sharing of information by the authorities.The first tweet was on Wednesday night and was a brief video clip featuring government press secretary Percy Simelane who confirmed that the account was an authentic one.

He said the reason why it took the government long to be connected on social media was that there was no policy that speaks to social media in eSwatini.

The commonly used social media forums in eSwatini are Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.