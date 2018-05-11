eSwatini: Gravely ill PM flown to Taiwan

The Prime Minister of eSwatini, Barnabas Dlamini who is gravely ill was on Friday flown to the Republic of China on Taiwan to sick medical attention.eSwatini is the new name for the former Swaziland.

The 76-year-old premier has been seriously ill for about three weeks while admitted at the Mbabane Government Hospital Intensive Care Unit shortly after he had returned from last month’s Commonwealth summit in the UK.

Government Spokesperson Percy Simelane confirmed that Dlamini has made a medical sojourn to be attended to by health specialists in Taiwan.

In a statement shortly after the premier’s departure on Friday, the Simelane stated that it could not be

determined when Dlamini would return.

For almost a month, Deputy PM Paul Dlamini has been acting on behalf of the ailing premier who is the longest-serving in that position in eSwatini, having served for four terms.

The country assumed the new name eSwatini on April 19, 2018 when King Mswati III made the declaration on the name change.

He had explained that it symbolised complete independence from colonialism.

The kingdom was also celebrating its 50th anniversary on the day.