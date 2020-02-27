eSwatini health inspectors confiscate condemned pilchards

Health inspectors in eSwatini on Wednesday removed all canned pilchards from shops after the product was condemned by South African authorities over packaging defects at the manufacturing plant in the same country.Health services director Vusi Magagula confirmed the raid on shops on Wednesday and called on all Swatis who have purchased the products to return these to the respective shops for refunds.

“We would like to commend the shops that removed these cans from the shves without being ordered to by government,” he said.

South Africa’s National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications this week ordered all wholesalers, retailers and informal traders in the country to remove and stop selling 400g pilchards in tomato sauce and 400g pilchards in chili sauce with immediate effect.

This followed the outcome of an investigation which the organisation conducted that revealed a deficiency in the canning process, which rendered the products unfit for human consumption.