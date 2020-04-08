eSwatini intensifies counseling for COVID-19 survivors

The government of eSwatini has intensified counselling sessions for all patients who have recovered from COVID-19, an illness caused by the coronavirus.At the moment four of the 10 patients that tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from the Lubombo Referral hospital where they were admitted for weeks.

These are the 33-year-old woman who was recorded as eSwatini’s index case after having travelled to the United States and Lesotho, and three men who travelled to neighbouring South Africa.

Director of Health Services Dr Vusi Magagula said the counselling activity has been incorporated in the system of beating the coronavirus to ensure there were less psychological effects on COVID-19 suspects and patients.

Two of the discharged patients, Nkosingiphile Seyama (31) and Mduduzi Vilakati (42) are civil servants, a teacher and a senior labour officer respectively.

They were featured by a local daily newspaper as having said that they were traumatized upon receiving the results of their tests two weeks ago.