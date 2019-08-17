eSwatini king commissions cultural culling

Published on 17.08.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

eSwatini’s King Mswati III has called traditional warriors to participate in a national culling expedition slated for 20 August 2019.The Royal command was communicated on Friday through Attorney General Sifiso Khumalo at the Lozitha Royal Palace.

The hunting expedition is an ancient cultural event usually held once in four years or when need arises, with the main purpose to reduce the population of wild animals.

It entails the assembling of male regiments at the Ngabezweni Royal Residence where instructions are given.

Warriors then disperse to hunt at specified areas.

On return at the Palace, usually the next day, the warriors deliver the animal carcasses before royalties for apportioning and sharing with the masses.

The last expedition was however held in 2011 and the animals that were hunted include impala, warthog and hyena.