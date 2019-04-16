eSwatini king removes army commander, correctional chief

King Mswati III of eSwatini has removed army commander Sobantu Dlamini and Correctional Services Commissioner General, Isaiah Ntshangase.The duo has been appointed into two traditional structures responsible for giving advice to the king; the Liqoqo and Ludzidzini Royal Council.

Their last day in office was on Friday and they have resumed duty at their new workstations on Monday.

The recent appointments leaves all three armed forces of the country without substantive leaders, as former National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula was also removed from his position in October 2018 when the king appointed him into the Senate.

On Friday the king appointed over 85 people into nine commissions whose terms are four years; the Liqoqo, Ludzidzini Royal Council, Board of Trustees, Regional Administrators, Elections and Boundaries Commission, Border Restoration Committee, Land Management Board, Civil Service Commission and the Teaching Service Commission.

Among the appointees were four of the king’s children, namely Prince Majaha, Princess Temaswati, Princess Tiyandza and Princess Temtsimba.