eSwatini: King’s private jet fetches stranded citizens abroad

King Mswati III has offered his private jet to fetch 32 emaSwati citizens who were caught up in lockdown while staying and studying abroad.Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Thuli Dladla said the 32 citizens were asked to gather in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they will board the plane and return home on Saturday.

“These were stuck in countries including Canada, England and the United States. They are a fraction of the over 700 citizens living abroad who have been registered, but due to the capacity of the plane, they will be flown in small groups,” the Minister said.

During a press briefing on Friday Health Minister Lizzie Nkhosi said the media and relatives of the returning citizens will not be allowed to meet them when they land at King Mswati III International Airport as they have to be placed on 14-day quarantine.

eSwatini, which is on its fourth week of national lockdown, has recorded a total of 40 cases of COVID-19 and one death.