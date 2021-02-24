eSwatini launches new investment strategy

eSwatini on Wednesday launched a strategy for attracting more foreign investors as the country sets its sight on a COVID-19 economic recovery.Launching the Investment Promotion, Facilitation and Aftercare Strategy in Mbabane, Commerce Minister Manqoba Khumalo said the strategy seeks to position eSwatini as “the ideal destination for investors and the ideal investment destination for entry to Africa.”

“Government is committed to attracting new investors and assisting existing businesses for the betterment of our economy,” the minister said.

The development of the strategy was funded by the European Union and its implementation is expected to be driven by the eSwatini Investment Promotion Authority (EIPA).

It is expected to enable EIPA to ensure efficient and prompt facilitation of investors, while enabling the retention of existing investors.

The launch of the strategy coincides with last week’s call by King Mswati III for a focused programme to attract foreign investors “even during this period of restrictive COVID-19 regulations,” Khumalo said.

“There is great expectation on EIPA to enable government to deliver on the Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan,” he said.