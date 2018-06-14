eSwatini lifts ban on imported meat, others

The government of eSwatini has lifted a ban on imported meats, which was prompted by an outbreak of listeriosis in neighbouring South Africa.Agriculture Minister Moses Vilakati Thursday announced that the ban that was imposed in March 2018 on processed meat products, save for those from the Enterprise brand.

“After the listeriosis outbreak in SA, the country took a decision to suspend the importation of ready-to-eat meat and meat products because of the fear of disease transmission,” he said.

He said the country now feels that three months is enough time for the South African government to conclude its investigations on the affected areas and sources and also come out with a lasting solution.

Major outlets in eSwatini have not been selling imported processed meats for a long time now, even way before the official ban by the government.

However, no cases of listeriosis were discovered in eSwatini, despite the disease having claimed the lives of over 300 people in South Africa.