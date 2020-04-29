eSwatini man arrested for using female underwear as face mask

An eSwatini man is facing indecent assault charges after being caught allegedly wearing female underwear as a face mask, the police said on Wednesday.The arrest, which was captured by local dailies, occurred at a roadblock mounted on Tuesday at Mafutseni, an area located about eight kilometres outside Manzini.

Members of the security services were conducting checks on all passengers to check if they had conformed to an order to wear masks in public spaces.

Confirming the arrest, police spokesperson Phindile Vilakati said the man, who was travelling on a bus, pulled out a cloth from his jacket pocket and wore it on his face after law enforcement agents started checking on the occupants.

“The cloth was female underwear with two rope straps attached to the sides which he had hooked onto his ears,” Vilakati said.

The man was fined by a Manzini magistrate.