eSwatini monarch commissions 100, 000 maidens at Reed Dance

eSwatini’s King Mswati III on Wednesday commissioned about 100, 000 maidens to go out to fetch the other reed.The maidens arrived at the Ludzidzini Royal Residence on Tuesday where they registered at a camp as they will be staying there until September 4, 2018.

Upon arrival they were warned against wearing artificial hair, facial make-up and manicure during the annual Reed Dance ceremony.

The warning was issued by maidens leader Nonduduzo Zubuko who stated clearly that, “It is against the Swati culture to wear such, so maidens are urged to wear their natural look while celebrating their preserved innocence and abstinence from any sexual activities”.

The main dance will be on Monday September 3, a day that has been declared a public holiday.