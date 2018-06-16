eSwatini NGO distributes 12,000 HIV self-test kits

The Swaziland National AIDS Programme (SNAP) has distributed 12,000 self-test kits for HIV since the launch of its pilot project seven months ago, an official said on Friday.SNAP project manager Muhle Dlamini said the organisation is working with the Doctors Without Borders to target groups of people in Shiselweni region in the south of the country.

“We have also conducted interviews with women and the youth to check if they have used the kits resourcefully and if they can use it without supervision,” he said.

The official revealed that they rolled out the project after approval by the World Health Organisation and that they were also working with medical laboratories and pharmacies to ensure that those using the kits can easily get results.

eSwatini has over 200,000 people living with HIV while almost 80 percent of those are on anti-retroviral drugs.