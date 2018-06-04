Eswatini: One third of population registers to vote

With the country set to hold elections in September 2018, a third of those eligible in the Eswatini population has registered to vote.The 313,070 figure was released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) on Monday, relates to those registered with a period of three weeks, and is a preliminary report on the ongoing registration process which started on May 12 and is expected to end on June 17, 2018.

EBC public relations officer Mbonisi Bhembe said females dominated those who registered.

“About 53 per cent of the registered citizens are female. The total number means that we have covered half of the population eligible to participate in the election, as we had set the target at 600,000,” the official added.

The country will be electing members of the 11th parliament in September, at a date yet to be announced.

Eswatini combines a monarchy system of government with a bicameral parliament comprising a House of Assembly with 65 members, 55 elected and 10 appointed, and the Senate which has 45 members.