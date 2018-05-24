eSwatini PM discharged from Taiwan hospital

The Prime Minister of eSwatini, Barnabas Dlamini has been discharged from a Taiwanese hospital where he was admitted for the past 12 days.The premier returned to the kingdom on Wednesday night accompanied by his wife Precious who had been on his bedside since he became ill and consequently indisposed last April.

Government Spokesperson Percy Simelane reported that Dlamini responded well to a specialised treatment through the assistance and blessings of King Mswati III and the queen mother.

“The PM was humbled by those who supported him and those who sent him good wishes during his birthday which was on May 15, when he turned 78 years” he said.