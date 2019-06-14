eSwatini PM in emergency landing in Botswana

A plane carrying eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini was forced to make an emergency landing in Botswana after developing a technical fault en route from Equatorial Guinea on Friday, APA learnt here.The premier was on his way back home from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea where he attended the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings.

eSwatini government spokesperson Percy Simelane confirmed the developments to APA but said details were still sketchy about what caused the problem.

“We are still making arrangements for the PM to finally get to eSwatini and we will give updates as events unfold,” he said.

Dlamini was initially scheduled to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday and later connect on a flight to eSwatini.