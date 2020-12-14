International › APA

Eswatini PM succumbs to COVID-19

Published on 14.12.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday while receiving treatment at a hospital in South Africa.“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.

Dlamini tested positive for coronavirus in mid-November and was initially hospitalised at a health facility in Mbabane.

He was later moved to South Africa at the end of November after he developed complications.

