eSwatini: Processed meat importation from SA resumes

The ministry of Agriculture has lifted the ban on some animals and animal products from South Africa which was stricken by foot and mouth disease.According to principal secretary Bongani Masuku, “on January 16, 2019 South Africa informed eSwatini that following preliminary investigations, the extent of the disease outbreak had been determined and the FMD control/management area defined.”

This development allowed South Africa to now give assurances on the trade in some products of cloven hoofed animals originating outside the affected area, in particular processed products such as milk, meat and animal feed.

“In line with this development the Ministry of Agriculture revised conditions for importation of relevant products guided by the standards for the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).”

The ministry said the importation has a condition attached: an accompanying valid eSwatini Veterinary Import Permit and relevant Veterinary Health Certificate from South Africa.

About two weeks ago SA reported an outbreak of the disease in the Vhembe District, Limpopo Province, which led to government implementing a precautionary suspension of importation of all cloven hoofed animals and relevant products.

The allowed animals and products include live non-cloven hoofed animals such as poultry, domestic and wild birds, rabbits, horses, donkeys, dogs, cats, zebra, lion, leopard, cheetah, crocodile and fish; while the products are ham, gammon, pies, samosas, polony, russian, vienna, and so on.