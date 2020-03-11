eSwatini quarantines two suspected COVID-19 cases

The Health ministry of eSwatini has socially isolated two women aged 38 and 39 pending the outcome of laboratory results to determine whether they have contracted the coronavirus.Health minister Lizzie Nkhosi confirmed this is a statement issued on Wednesday, saying the two separately presented signs and symptoms of acute respiratory infection on Tuesday and had their samples taken for testing.

“One woman had the illness starting within the 14 days of arriving from Germany on March 7. She reported to a health facility. The other woman had visitors from Germany two weeks ago, who also had signs of illness but had left shortly,” the minister said.

The official assured citizens that the Rapid Response Team was closely monitoring both cases while awaiting the results.

“The ministry requests anyone who has recently travelled to affected countries within the last two weeks to report to health facilities immediately for care if feeling unwell” she said.

She added that even those who are not yet ill after travelling should stay away from social gatherings for two weeks

The first case to be investigated in eSwatini involved a male Chinese in February but he tested negative for the virus.