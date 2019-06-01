eSwatini raises $286 000 at malaria fundraiser

eSwatini raised over $286 000 during the official launch of the End Malaria Fund held at Mandvulo Grand Hall on Friday.The event was attended by Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, Lesotho’s King Letsie III, Rollback Malaria CEO Dr Abdourahmane Diallo, ALMA Executive Secretary Joy Phumaphi, African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira El Fadil among others.

In his address, Kikwete lamented the fact that out of the 54 African countries, only three have been declared Malaria-free.

“If these three countries managed to conquer Malaria, then we all can,” he said.

Kikwete painted a clearer picture of the consequences of the disease, saying Africa accounted for 92 percent of malaria cases globally, 61 percent of which were deaths involving children under the age of five.

He said the statistics were quite frightening, but added that they shouldn’t deter African countries from strengthening strategies to fight the disease.

He applauded King Mswati III for establishing the End Malaria Fund, saying this was a clear testimony that the monarch led by example, and also led in front as opposed from behind.