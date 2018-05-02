ESwatini rallies behind S/Africa in IAAF dispute over Caster Semenya

ESwatini is rallying behind South Africa in its bid to lobby other African countries in challenging the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over its decision to compel female athletes with high levels of naturally occurring testosterone to take medication to reduce them.South Africa suspects that the new IAAF regulation is targeted at its star female athlete Caster Semenya whose condition is described as natural.

Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) president Gideon Mthembu told the Times of Swaziland reported on Wednesday that the AAS was fully behind South Africa’s decision to contest the IAAF regulation at the highest level of world sport, possibly the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He said eSwatini was convinced the same treatment could occur to any athlete from any African country.

IAAF announced last week that females athletes with higher levels would need to take medicine similar to hormonal contraceptives.