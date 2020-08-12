eSwatini refutes Mswati cannabis farming claims

The eSwatini government has dismissed as false reports that King Mswati III is involved in the illegal farming of cannabis and threatened to take action against a fugitive journalist who is behind the article.Government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini on Wednesday angrily reacted to the “continued reporting and spreading of fake news by the founder and editor of Swaziland News, Zweli Dlamini, which are written and published with the intent to mislead and misinform the public.”

“In his latest series of libellous, unfounded and factually incorrect articles, Dlamini insinuates that His Majesty King Mswati III is involved in the cannabis business,” the official said.

He explained that while several companies “have in the past applied to farm cannabis in eSwatini, none of them have been awarded a licence to pursue this activity as dagga farming remains illegal in this country.”

In the story in question that was published on the online news agency on Monday, the journalist accused Mswati of allegedly expropriating properties owned by dagga farmers and taking over their businesses in order to “push his shady dealings”.

“Government continues to pursue legal channels to hold Zweli Dlamini accountable for spreading misinformation,” the government spokesperson said.

The journalist has been living in exile in neighbouring South Africa since escaping from eSwatini in February following alleged harassment by the police.